VP Racing Fuels’ New Line Of Lubricants Hits The Marketplace

VP Racing Fuels has brought its new line of lubricants to market.

“We’ve partnered with a leading specialty chemical and additive company to provide unique, cutting-edge formulations based on years of experience as well as a select balance of synthetic base stocks designed to VP’s requirements and strict specifications,” said Richard Glady, national sales manager of VP Racing Fuels. “I’ve been involved in developing and launching racing and high-performance lubricants over the years and can say with confidence, VP’s new lubricants offer world class, cutting-edge power and wear protection.”

The new lubricants are being distributed via VP Regional Warehouses, VP Distributors and Performance Retailers such as Summit Racing Equipment, Motor-State Distributing and Keystone Automotive Operations Inc.

New VP Racing Lubricants include:

VP Professional Grade Full Synthetic Racing Oils – designed for professional, semi-pro and high intensity amateur racers for on track applications. The product is well-suited for big block race engines. They deliver superior durability and friction control and include high levels of ZDDP and a balance of friction and viscosity modifiers to maximize power and protection while lowering operating temperatures, according to the company. They’re available in SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-30, SAE 10W-40 and SAE 15W-50.

VP Hi-Performance Synthetic Blend Motor Oils – designed for both on and off road, highly stressed, high-performance gasoline engines. They’re well suited for small block race engines and classic, historic, vintage, hot rod, street rod, muscle and other enthusiast applications. With enhanced levels of ZDDP and other anti-wear chemistries, they reduce wear, lower operating temperatures and provide exceptional rust and corrosion protection. Available in SAE 10W-30, SAE 10W-40 and SAE 20W-50.

VP Engine Break-In Oil – a unique multi-viscosity oil formulated with a blend of high-quality conventional base stocks, ZDDP, Moly and other additive chemistries to allow a newly machined engine to properly finish seating and mating machine engine parts. It provides ultimate protection for flat tappet, roller cam, pushrods, cylinder walls, cam gears, pistons and other critical components during break-in.

VP Engine Assembly Lube – a premium high-viscosity lubricant providing superior protection against scuffing, galling and metal transfer during the assembly and critical break-in process. Its superior load carrying ability along with zinc, phosphorus and moly anti-wear additives provide pre-lube protection for cylinder walls, piston skirts, bearings, camshafts, cam lobes, lifters, wrist pins and other valve train components

VP Hi-Performance Gear Oil SAE 80W-90LS – a multipurpose hypoid gear oil formulated to meet the latest manufacturers’ requirements for an API GL-5 lubricant. Its high-quality base stocks and unique extreme pressure additives minimize wear under high speed, high load and low speed, high torque conditions.

VP Hi-Performance Full Synthetic Gear Oil SAE 75W-90LS – a superior extreme pressure, multi-purpose GL-5 gear oil designed to exceed the needs of automotive gear applications and race cars under high speed, high shock load and low speed, high torque conditions. Its superior shear stability minimizes viscosity loss while retaining solid film strength and wear protection under severe service, providing increased power, lower operating temperatures, reduced start-up wear and improved fuel economy, according to VP Racing Fuels.