VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 2)

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Andrew Markel finishes the list of the six most difficult spark plug jobs you may have already dealt with. This video includes the ’67-’69 Ford Mustang, the Chevy Monza, and the AMC Pacer.

