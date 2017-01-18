VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 2)
Andrew Markel finishes the list of the six most difficult spark plug jobs you may have already dealt with. This video includes the ’67-’69 Ford Mustang, the Chevy Monza, and the AMC Pacer.
Underhood Service Staff Writers,administrator
MACS Trade Show To Feature New Product Showcase
Bosch CORE18V Battery Delivers High-Power Cell Technology
New Swivel Socket Sets Available From Monster
VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 2)
Andrew Markel finishes the list of the six most difficult spark plug jobs you may have already dealt with. This video includes the ’67-’69 Ford Mustang, the Chevy Monza, and the AMC Pacer.