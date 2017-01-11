Engine/Spark Plugs
VIDEO: The Worst Spark Plug Jobs (Part 1)

Andrew Markel starts on a list of the six most difficult spark plug jobs you may have already dealt with. This video includes the GM Quad-4 engine, the Toyota Previa van, and the Chrysler Town and Country.

