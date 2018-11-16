VIDEO: Washer Fluid As A Hygiene Item
Andrew Markel discusses windshield washer fluid, and how it can be considered a hygiene item for a vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
