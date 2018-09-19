Original Video/VVT
ago

VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity

VIDEO: The Best (And Worst) Ways To Install A Decoupler Pulley

Nissan Variable Compression Engine

Pulse-Width Fuel Pump Diagnostics

WATCH: Can A Dirty Or Damaged Air Filter Cause Rough Transmission Shifts?

VANOS Variable Valve Timing Diagnostics

Pulse-Width Fuel Pump Diagnostics

Oil And Start-Up: Why Oil Temperature Matters

VIDEO: Is It A Leak Or Normal Residue?

Fuel Injector Diagnostics: Thinking Through The Problem

Andrew Markel discusses the variable valve timing system, and how the behavior of oil in the system is a lot like voltage passing through a component or module. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Show Full Article