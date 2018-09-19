VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity
Andrew Markel discusses the variable valve timing system, and how the behavior of oil in the system is a lot like voltage passing through a component or module. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity
VIDEO: The Best (And Worst) Ways To Install A Decoupler Pulley
Nissan Variable Compression Engine
Pulse-Width Fuel Pump Diagnostics
WATCH: Can A Dirty Or Damaged Air Filter Cause Rough Transmission Shifts?
Andrew Markel discusses the variable valve timing system, and how the behavior of oil in the system is a lot like voltage passing through a component or module. Sponsored by MAHLE.