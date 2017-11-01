VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters
Andrew Markel introduces an inexpensive tool that can assist in selling cabin air filter replacements. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
