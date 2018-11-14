VIDEO: Don’t Forget The Harmonic Balancer!
Andrew Markel discusses the function of harmonic balancers and the importance of checking it during a timing belt job. Sponsored by Dayco.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
