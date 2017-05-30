Original Video/oil filter
VIDEO: Three Tips For Your Next Oil Filter Job

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel, Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel shares three tips to make sure your next oil filter installation job goes smoothly and prevents a comeback. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

