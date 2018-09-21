Original Video/Belt Tensioner
VIDEO: The Damage-Free Belt Tensioner Job

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel offers quick tips to ensure a belt tensioner replacement and installation job goes smoothly without causing any damage. Sponsored by Litens.

