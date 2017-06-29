VIDEO: Stop-Start System Service Opportunities
Andrew Markel discusses service opportunities for vehicle stop-start systems and how several modules are involved in the activation of the feature. Sponsored by Bosch Automotive Service Solutions.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
