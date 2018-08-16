Original Video/Steering
VIDEO: Steering Lead-Pull Diagnostics

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.

Andrew Markel discusses the definition of a lead-pull condition, its potential causes, and fixes to get the vehicle driving straight again. Sponsored by Nissan.

