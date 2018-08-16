VIDEO: Steering Lead-Pull Diagnostics
Andrew Markel discusses the definition of a lead-pull condition, its potential causes, and fixes to get the vehicle driving straight again. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
