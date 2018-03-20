Original Video/spark plugs
ago

VIDEO: Spark Plug Torque Specifications

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Spark Plug Torque Specifications

Spark Plug Fouling Diagnostics

VIDEO: Thermostats And Oil Sludging

VIDEO: Spark Plug Fouling: The Canary In The Engine Coal Mine

VIDEO: 3 Tips For A Leak-Free EGR Valve Gasket Installation

VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear

VIDEO: Why Checking The PCV System is Critical to Curing Gasket Leaks

VIDEO: Spark Plug Fouling: The Canary In The Engine Coal Mine

Spark Plug Fouling Diagnostics

VIDEO: Thermostats And Oil Sludging

What determines the torque specs on a spark plug? Is it the engine? The spark plug itself? or multiple factors? Find out as Andrew Markel explains! Sponsored by DENSO.

Show Full Article