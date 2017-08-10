Diagnostic/diagnostic
ago

VIDEO: Relearning and Recalibrating Common Systems

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Relearning and Recalibrating Common Systems

VIDEO: Coolant Temperature Sensor Diagnostics

Upgrading Underhood Service

VIDEO: Diagnosing The Starter With A Voltage Drop Test

VIDEO: Always Examine The Rear Wiper Blade!

Diagnosing Belt Slippage

VIDEO: Motor Mounts And EVAP Codes

VIDEO: Diagnosing The Starter With A Voltage Drop Test

Rear Main Seal Diagnostics Q&A

VIDEO: Air Filter Capacity And Efficiency

Andrew Markel shows how a few common systems on late model vehicles can be relearned or recalibrated. Sponsored by ProDemand from Mitchell1.

Show Full Article