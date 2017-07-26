VIDEO: Always Examine The Rear Wiper Blade!
Andrew Markel explains the importance of inspecting the rear wiper blade and how, if left unchecked, can result in damage to the rear glass over time. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
