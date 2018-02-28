Engine/Timing Chain
VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear

Andrew Markel explains timing chain wear and how it can cause timing issues on the engine, as well as how to prevent this condition. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

