VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear
Andrew Markel explains timing chain wear and how it can cause timing issues on the engine, as well as how to prevent this condition. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
