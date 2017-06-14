VIDEO: Thimbal And Planar Oxygen Sensors
Andrew Markel goes over the composition of two types of oxygen sensors with a brief history into each. Sponsored by Bosch Automotive Service Solutions.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
