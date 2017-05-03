Cooling/Maintenance
ago

VIDEO: Overheating In The Summer Heat

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Overheating In The Summer Heat

Fuel Injector Circuit Waveforms

Air Conditioning Changes In 2017

VIDEO: R1234yf A/C Update

Human Resources: Putting It All On The Table

Oil And Direct Fuel Injection

GMC Blower History

Air Conditioning Changes In 2017

Human Resources: Putting It All On The Table

Fuel Injector Circuit Waveforms

Andrew Markel shows how you can diagnose the overheating vehicles that will be coming to your shop in the hot weather. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article