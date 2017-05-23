Original Video/EGR
VIDEO: Lean Codes On EGR Valves

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses a diagnostic solution when a vacuum leak appears that can’t be pinned down. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

