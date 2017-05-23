VIDEO: Lean Codes On EGR Valves
Andrew Markel discusses a diagnostic solution when a vacuum leak appears that can’t be pinned down. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
