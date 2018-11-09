VIDEO: Installing A Battery Vent Kit Properly
Andrew Markel discusses battery vent kits, and why installing them properly is essential to ensure proper ventilation of gases. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
