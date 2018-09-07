VIDEO: Idle Quality On Kia Vehicles
Andrew Markel discusses a recent TSB about idle quality on the Kia Sorento, and how the problem was solved at the alternator level. Sponsored by Litens.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine.
