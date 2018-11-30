VIDEO: How Misfire Codes Get Set
Andrew Markel discusses misfire codes, and how the camshaft and crankshaft position sensors detect rotational anomalies to set them. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
