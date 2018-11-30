Original Video/Misfire Codes
ago

VIDEO: How Misfire Codes Get Set

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses misfire codes, and how the camshaft and crankshaft position sensors detect rotational anomalies to set them. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

