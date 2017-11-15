VIDEO: Headlight Maintenance Opportunities
Andrew Markel discusses headlight service opportunities for the fall and winter seasons, including solutions for lights that are cloudy or dim. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Headlight Maintenance Opportunities
VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life
VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters
VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage
Andrew Markel discusses headlight service opportunities for the fall and winter seasons, including solutions for lights that are cloudy or dim. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.