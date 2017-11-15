Original Video/Headlight
ago

VIDEO: Headlight Maintenance Opportunities

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Headlight Maintenance Opportunities

VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life

VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters

VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage

VIDEO: The EVAP System: Development And Emissions Standards

Motor Mount Logic

VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life

VIDEO: Understanding Bias Voltage

VIDEO: The EVAP System: Development And Emissions Standards

VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters

Andrew Markel discusses headlight service opportunities for the fall and winter seasons, including solutions for lights that are cloudy or dim. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article