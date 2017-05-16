Fuel System/Fuel pump
ago

VIDEO: Fuel Filters And Current

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel shows how a restrictive filter can cause a fuel pump to work too hard and fail sooner. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

