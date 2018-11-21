Original Video/Thermostat
VIDEO: Failure Patterns In Thermostats

VIDEO: Failure Patterns In Thermostats

Andrew Markel discusses the failure patterns of thermostats, and how it can eventually affect several other systems of the vehicle. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

