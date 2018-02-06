VIDEO: Diagnosing Intake Manifold Gasket Leaks
Andrew Markel discusses the intake manifold, and how to spot leaks in the gasket despite the location of the manifold in modern vehicles. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
