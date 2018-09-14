Original Video/decoupler pulley
ago

VIDEO: The Best (And Worst) Ways To Install A Decoupler Pulley

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel, Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.

Andrew Markel discusses several installation and removal processes for decoupler pulleys, including which will produce the most reliable results. Sponsored by Litens.

