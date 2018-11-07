Original Video/Timing Belt
ago

VIDEO: Consider Mileage And Age On Timing Belts

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses timing belt replacement, and how service life must not only be measured in mileage, but also the age of the belt. Sponsored by Dayco.

