VIDEO: Checking Crankcase Gasket for Oil Leak
Andrew Markel explains how a gasket that comes in contact with crankcase vapors can cause an oil leak, and how you can test pressure and vacuum with the right tools. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Checking Crankcase Gasket for Oil Leak
VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear
VIDEO: Detecting Leaks With A Scan Tool?
Window Regulator Servicing Tips
Andrew Markel explains how a gasket that comes in contact with crankcase vapors can cause an oil leak, and how you can test pressure and vacuum with the right tools. Sponsored by MAHLE.