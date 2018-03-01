Original Video/pcv
ago

VIDEO: Checking Crankcase Gasket for Oil Leak

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Checking Crankcase Gasket for Oil Leak

VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear

VIDEO: Detecting Leaks With A Scan Tool?

Window Regulator Servicing Tips

Tools To Service Serpentine Belts

Fuel Injector Function Testing

Timing Chain Stretch: It Could Be Neglected Oil Changes And The Wrong Oil

VIDEO: Winter Effects On Radiators

VIDEO: Diagnosing Intake Manifold Gasket Leaks

Using A TPMS Tool As An Information Database In The Bay

Andrew Markel explains how a gasket that comes in contact with crankcase vapors can cause an oil leak, and how you can test pressure and vacuum with the right tools. Sponsored by MAHLE.

Show Full Article