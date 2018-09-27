VIDEO: Check Tensioner Health By “Minding The Gap”
Andrew Markel goes over tips to visually inspect a belt tensioner, including how to tell if the belt is running uneven. Sponsored by Litens.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Check Tensioner Health By "Minding The Gap"
VIDEO: Oil Filters On Chrysler MultiAir Vehicles
VIDEO: The Damage-Free Belt Tensioner Job
VIDEO: VVT: How Oil Is Like Electricity
VIDEO: The Best (And Worst) Ways To Install A Decoupler Pulley
Andrew Markel goes over tips to visually inspect a belt tensioner, including how to tell if the belt is running uneven. Sponsored by Litens.