Original Video/Belt Tensioner
VIDEO: Check Tensioner Health By “Minding The Gap”

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel goes over tips to visually inspect a belt tensioner, including how to tell if the belt is running uneven. Sponsored by Litens.

