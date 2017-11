Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel explains how coolant is not meant to be mixed or switched. There are certain coolants for certain vehicles that must be used for long engine and gasket life. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.