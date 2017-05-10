VIDEO: Battery Drain From Air Conditioning
In the hotter months, your shop may experience a boost in vehicles with dead batteries. Andrew Markel shows you how to prepare. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
