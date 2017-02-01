VIDEO: Air Filters And Lean Codes
Andrew Markel shows how unfiltered air can pass through an air filter to the mass air flow sensor, creating lean codes. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.
Underhood Service Staff Writers,administrator
