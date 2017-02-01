Original Video/air filter
ago

VIDEO: Air Filters And Lean Codes

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Andrew Markel shows how unfiltered air can pass through an air filter to the mass air flow sensor, creating lean codes. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.

