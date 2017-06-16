VIDEO: Does An Old Air Filter Weigh More Than A New One?
Andrew Markel shows how a dirty air filter can impact engine performance and even damage engine components. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Does An Old Air Filter Weigh More Than A New One?
VIDEO: Thimbal And Planar Oxygen Sensors
VIDEO: Inspecting Ride Control Components The Correct Way
VIDEO: Ohm's Law And Modern Sensors
Andrew Markel shows how a dirty air filter can impact engine performance and even damage engine components. Sponsored by Nissan.