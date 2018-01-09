News/Mac Tools
Variety Of Pliers Sets Available From Mac Tools

Mac Tools offers a variety of pliers sets including:

5-PC. Next Generation Pliers Set (FPS5)

  • Patented rack and pinion design encourages slot engagement and reduces blocking points
  • Large 8-position rack means a bigger, more accurate fit for a better overall grip
  • Forged treated rivet solution eliminates play and ensures durability
  • Self-gripping teeth reduce the risk of the jaw slipping — even on a circular surface
  • Hardened jaws to increase durability reducing wear and avoiding breakage
  • Internal shape of the handles prevents them from pinching on fingers
  • Heat treated varnish finish to protect the exposed metal
  • Offset pivot reduces the force required to cut and maximizes gripping power
  • Space saving “granite” grips give the user maximum direct contact with the arms of the pliers while providing textured feel for superior grip
  • 61/63 HRC cutting edges are highly durable—designed to cut all types of wire from soft through piano wire (Fe 200 kg/mm2)
  • Meets ASME / NF ISO / ISO / DIN ISO industrial standards

5-PC. Next Generation Small Pliers Set (FPS5S)

  • Patented rack and pinion design encourages slot engagement and reduces blocking points
  • Large 8-position rack means a bigger, more accurate fit for a better overall grip
  • Forged and treated pivot for minimal play
  • Self-gripping teeth reduce the risk of the jaw slipping—even on a circular surface
  • Hardened jaws to increase durability reducing wear and avoiding breakage
  • Internal shape of the box-joint pliers’ handles prevent them from pinching on fingers
  • Heat treated varnish finish to protect the exposed metal
  • Offset pivot reduces the force required to cut and maximizes gripping power
  • Space saving “granite” grips give the user maximum direct contact with the arms of the pliers while providing textured feel for superior grip
  • 61/63 HRC cutting edges are highly durable—designed to cut all types of wire from soft through piano wire (Fe 200 kg/mm2)
  • Meets ASME / NF ISO / ISO / DIN ISO industrial standards

2-PC. Next Generation Diagonal Cutting Pliers Set (FPSD2)

  • Heat-treated varnished finish to protect the exposed metal
  • Offset pivot reduces the force required to cut and maximizes gripping power
  • Space saving “granite” grips give the user maximum direct contact with the arms of the pliers while providing textured feel for superior grip
  • 61/63 HRC cutting edges are highly durable—designed to cut all types of wire from soft metal to piano wire (Fe 200 kg/mm2)
  • Meets ASME / NF ISO / ISO / DIN ISO industrial standards

2-PC. Next Generation Flush Cut Diagonal Cutting Pliers Set (FPSFC2)

  • Heat treated varnish finish to protect the exposed metal
  • Offset pivot reduces the force required to cut and maximizes gripping power
  • Space saving “granite” grips give the user maximum direct contact with the arms of the pliers while providing textured feel for superior grip
  • 61/63 HRC cutting edges are highly durable—designed to cut all types of wire from soft through piano wire (Fe 200 kg/mm2)
  • Meets ASME / NF ISO / ISO / DIN ISO industrial standards

 

4-PC. Next Generation Long Nose Pliers Set (FPSLN4)

  • Heat-treated varnished finish to protect the exposed metal
  • Offset pivot reduces the force required to cut and maximizes gripping power
  • Space saving “granite” grips give the user maximum direct contact with the arms of the pliers while providing textured feel for superior grip
  • 61/63 HRC Cutting edges are highly durable; designed to cut all types of wire from soft through piano-grade (Fe 200 kg/mm2)

 

Talk to your local Mac Tools distributor for more information.

 

 

