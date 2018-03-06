Valvoline Introduces Low-Speed Pre-Ignition Protection Across Motor Oil Portfolio

Valvoline Inc. is introducing protection against an issue in newer engines called low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) across its line of North American motor oils for gasoline-powered vehicles*. Valvoline is one of the first major motor oil brands to specifically address LSPI — and to meet newly approved motor oil standards before they have been implemented.

LSPI is an abnormal combustion event caused by the higher in-cylinder pressures common in engines that are newer — e.g., those that are turbocharged and/or gasoline direct-injection (T/GDI) — while operating under low-speed, high-torque conditions. LSPI’s milder effects might include engine noise or rough idle, but it also can cause catastrophic damage that results in engine failure, according to Valvoline.

In addition to addressing LSPI, Valvoline’s formulations will offer protection against excessive timing-chain wear, an issue to which GDI engines’ unique combustion characteristics can contribute.

With that, Valvoline is early in meeting standards called API SN Plus that were recently approved by the American Petroleum Institute (API) but have yet to be officially implemented.

“Additive technology in motor oil formulation has been proven to help avoid LSPI, making it essential for preserving performance and reliability in newer engines,” said Fran Lockwood, Valvoline chief technology officer. “Valvoline is leading the industry by adopting formulations that prevent the harsh effects while maintaining the integrity of the oil’s basic performance.”

For more information on Valvoline and LSPI protection, visit Valvoline.com.

* Excluding Euro formulations (XL-III, MST and Advanced 0W-40 and 20W-50 products)