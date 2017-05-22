Valvoline Community Celebration Raises Estimated $40,000 For Lexington Habitat For Humanity

Preliminary figures show that Valvoline Inc. has raised an estimated $40,000 for Lexington Habitat for Humanity from the Valvoline Community Celebration on May 13.

The celebration included a giant garage sale of office furniture and Valvoline logo items and a live auction of racing memorabilia.

“We are so grateful Valvoline chose us to benefit from the incredible day of celebrating their new home by helping others in our community have a decent place to live,” said Rachel Childress, CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity. “At Habitat, we talk a lot about loving our neighbors — all of our neighbors. Valvoline is a prime example of a corporation who does just that.”

In tangible terms, Childress said $40,000 would provide:

The roof, foundation, plumbing, HVAC system and more for a new house in Habitat’s homebuyer program.

In Habitat’s repair program, it would provide eight homeowners with new roofs, new HVAC system, new floor joists or refurbished bathrooms to allow someone with mobility issues to have a walk-in shower rather than a bathtub.

Sam Mitchell, Valvoline CEO, said, “Being able to celebrate Valvoline’s new home and share it with our community and with Habitat made it a special day. The Valvoline team’s willingness to pitch in and contribute to the community never ceases to amaze me.”

The Valvoline Community Celebration drew a crowd estimated at a few thousand. Besides the sales and auction, the day included a car cruise-in, kids activities, food trucks and public tours of the new Valvoline World Headquarters.