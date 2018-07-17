Vaca Valley Auto Parts Customers ‘Get Dirty With Kenny’



Customers of Federated member Vaca Valley Auto Parts recently participated in a “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track driving experience, which included a full day of fun, food and a chance to test their driving skills with the NASCAR legend.

“As usual, Kenny Schrader and his crew were first-class with our customers. Kenny has such a great personality that he makes everyone feel at ease and makes sure they all have the time of their lives,” said Traci Taylor, sales manager for Vaca Valley Auto Parts. “Our customers and vendors had a wonderful time. The compliments continue to pour in and there is absolutely no doubt that we have strengthened customer relationships because of this fun outing.”

The “Get Dirty with Kenny” event was held at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, California. This is the second time Vaca Valley has hosted a “Get Dirty with Kenny” experience for its customers and potential customers. In addition to 20 customer participants, more than 30 more Vaca Valley guests were treated to breakfast and lunch while enjoying the day’s racing action.

“We want to thank Federated, Kenny and the Federated dirt track team as well as our vendor partners for helping us continue to build solid relationships with our customers and gain a few more as well,” said Taylor.