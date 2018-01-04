News/US Motor Works LLC
US Motor Works Reveals A New Look For 2018

Underhood Service Staff Writers

US Motor Works LLC has announced a whole new look for 2018.

As part of the first phase, all brand logos have been updated for a modern and consistent look. The second phase moves the new look onto the company’s packaging. This gives all US Motor Works brands a look and consistency that will be recognizable and unique, the company says.

US Motor Works adds that the branding and packaging may have a whole new look, but customers are still getting the same quality products and service they rely on. As an ISO 9000:2015 certified company, US Motor Works and its brands continue to provide the industry with quality products and excellent customer service, says the company.

For more information about US Motor Works, go to usmotorworks.com.

