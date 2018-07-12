News/US Motor Works LLC
ago

US Motor Works Releases New Professional Series Fuel Pump Modules

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

US Motor Works Releases New Professional Series Fuel Pump Modules

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification

MACS Members Voice Concerns On Tariffs

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Independent Garage Owners Of North Carolina Host Automotive Service & Technology Expo

Integrated Supply Network And Bosch Partner To Bring New Diagnostic Scan Tools To The Market

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Garage Gurus To Host Facebook Live Event On July 12

Automotive Distribution Network Enters Into Strategic Agreement With Federal-Mogul Motorparts Across All Product Categories

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification


US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced its latest addition to the USMW Professional Series fuel pump module lineup.

The 25 new fuel pump modules are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series fuel pump modules are designed and tested at the company’s ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.

For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.

Show Full Article