US Motor Works Releases New Professional Series Fuel Pump Modules



US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced its latest addition to the USMW Professional Series fuel pump module lineup.

The 25 new fuel pump modules are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series fuel pump modules are designed and tested at the company’s ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.

For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.