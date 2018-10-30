US Motor Works Releases All-New Catalogs For 2019

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high-performance products for the automotive and heavy-duty markets, has announced the availability of all-new 2019 catalogs fresh off the press. In conjunction with the ongoing re-branding of US Motor Works’ brands, the latest catalogs have been re-designed to reflect the new look and feel of each of the brands. Much like their new packaging, the catalogs display the color-coded bar that represents each brand, Derale Performance (red), USMW Pro/HD Series (Orange) and Pacer Performance (yellow).

In addition to the new look and feel, US Motor Works has introduced hundreds of new items across all its brands. Many of the highlighted new items include: Derale Performance fuel pumps, Pacer Performance new Cab lights and Jeep SJK series armor, in addition to an array of new stock items from the fuel and cooling categories.

Grab a copy of this year’s catalogs and speak with U.S. Motor Works staff this week at the AAPEX Show in booth No. 2457, and at the SEMA Show in booth No. 22335, or contact your local rep to receive your copy.

For more information about US Motor Works, LLC visit usmotorworks.com.