University Of The Aftermarket Names Executive Education Award 2016 Honoree: Advanced Innovative Technology

Left to Right: Robert Zhu, CEO/owner A.I.T. and Brain Cruickshank, Director University of the Aftermarket, Northwood University

The University of the Aftermarket Executive Education Award honors companies that improve their workforce’s efficiency, knowledge and business acumen through consistent and dedicated participation in continuing and executive education.

The award was presented by Brian Cruickshank, director of University of the Aftermarket Northwood University, to Robert Zhu, CEO and owner of Advanced Innovative Technology, at the annual Northwood University luncheon during AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas.

Advanced Innovative Technology is the distributor of TrakMotive-branded products.

