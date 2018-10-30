TRICO Products And NAPA Auto Parts Join Forces To Support The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund



Trico Products has announced a partnership with NAPA Auto Parts, the largest automotive parts distributor in North America, in support of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF).

During the month of October, TRICO and participating NAPA Auto Parts stores will donate $1 to IFHF with the purchase of every pair of TRICO Force beam blades, in addition to offering $15 off the price of the pair. In November and December, 50 cents will be donated for every pair of TRICO Exact Fit wiper blades purchased in continued support of this organization and their service to military personnel.

IFHF helps build treatment and rehabilitation centers where soldiers and their families can heal from traumatic brain injuries and psychological health conditions. With support from NAPA since 2012, IFHF has built seven Intrepid Spirit Centers across the United States.

“In an effort to support our military heroes, we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NAPA to help support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer for TRICO Group. “It is important to recognize the selflessness and bravery exhibited by our nation’s veterans.”

For additional information about how you can support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, go to fallenheroesfund.org, or visit your local NAPA Auto Parts store and purchase a pair of TRICO Force or Exact Fit wiper blades.