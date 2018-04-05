TRICO Presented With NAPA ‘Excellence In Quality’ Vendor Award



TRICO Wiper Products was recently honored with the “Excellence in Quality” NAPA vendor award. The award was presented at the annual NAPA Vendor Summit in Atlanta.

“Last year marked TRICO’s return to supplying the NAPA wiper category, and this recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Jay Burkhart, president of TRICO Group. “Receiving the ‘Excellence in Quality’ award is a tribute to the work of our entire engineering, production and distribution team.”

Since 1917, TRICO has earned a reputation for high-quality wiper blade products, as well as trusted channel partnerships in the automotive aftermarket and OE industries.

