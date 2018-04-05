News/TRICO Wiper Products
ago

TRICO Presented With NAPA ‘Excellence In Quality’ Vendor Award

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Sign Up For Latest Updates From Remy

TRICO Presented With NAPA 'Excellence In Quality' Vendor Award

'The Group' To Host Toys For Tots Charity Golf Tournament

Most Genuine GM And ACDelco Service Replacement Parts Now Covered By 24-Month/Unlimited Mile Limited Warranties

Fel-Pro Brand Invites Users To Share Stories At FelPro100.com To Join Brand's 100th Anniversary Celebration

TFI Envision Wins American Package Design Awards

Four Seasons Introduces Dodge Ram Diesel Problem-Solving Parts Kit

New FRAM Website Focuses On User Experience

PEAK Unveils New Coolant Marketing Campaign Featuring John Force

Young Auto Care Network Group Announces 2018 Next Step Program Scholarship Winners


TRICO Wiper Products was recently honored with the “Excellence in Quality” NAPA vendor award. The award was presented at the annual NAPA Vendor Summit in Atlanta.

“Last year marked TRICO’s return to supplying the NAPA wiper category, and this recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Jay Burkhart, president of TRICO Group. “Receiving the ‘Excellence in Quality’ award is a tribute to the work of our entire engineering, production and distribution team.”

Since 1917, TRICO has earned a reputation for high-quality wiper blade products, as well as trusted channel partnerships in the automotive aftermarket and OE industries.

For additional information about TRICO and its products, contact a local TRICO sales representative, or visit tricoproducts.com.

Show Full Article