TRICO Introduces New TRICO Titan Ultra-Premium Beam Wiper Technology



Trico Products Corp. has just introduced TRICO Titan, a new precision-engineered wiper blade line made in the U.S., and featuring an all-new, exclusive Z7 blade treatment, engineered to boost wiper life.

The company says TRICO Titan offers unmatched wiper performance enabled by a number of advanced technologies, including new Z7 technology, an infused micro-metric synthetic compound developed exclusively by TRICO for extended wear resistance. This beam blade also features Vortec, a wind tunnel-tested spoiler that converts wind force into positive glass contact. TRICO Titan is supported by a “robust super structure” made possible by a laser-precision twin rail design, the company adds.

“We asked drivers what they wanted, what they needed,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer for TRICO Group. “Motorists demand 100-percent visibility and control every time, all the time. Weather and the driving environment are unpredictable, and drivers expect a wiper to do its job flawlessly and continuously, regardless of the elements. We engineered TRICO Titan to exceed our customers’ expectations and raise the bar in the market.”

TRICO Titan is an ultra-premium wiper line that complements TRICO’s current line of premium beam blades: TRICO Force, TRICO Ultra, TRICO Neoform, and TRICO Flex.

For additional information about TRICO and its products, contact a local TRICO sales representative, or visit tricoproducts.com.