TRICO Expands TRICO Classic Blade Line



Trico Products Corp., a global leader in OEM and aftermarket wiper blade technology, has announced the introduction of three new part numbers to the TRICO Classic wiper blade line.

This line is engineered to fit classic car models ranging from the 1940s to the 1960s. TRICO Classic wiper blades are designed with a silver finish and metal frames to resemble the original equipment blades on these vehicle models when they came off the factory line.

In an effort to accommodate the demand for this blade style, TRICO has reintroduced 16-inch (#33-162) and 18-inch (#33-183) TRICO Classic blades, as well as added a new 13-inch (#33-130) blade to complete the offering.

“Classic vehicle owners expect a high level of authenticity when restoring and maintaining their prized possessions,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer. “TRICO Classic was designed to do just that. With the addition of our three newest part numbers, we’ve expanded our coverage of classic vehicles on the road to help preserve the original beauty of many time-honored vehicles.”

The full line of TRICO Classic wiper blades now includes lengths of 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18 inches. To learn more about the classic blade line, visit Tricoproducts.com/classic.