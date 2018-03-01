News
TrakMotive Expands New Window Regulator Coverage To More Than 2,400 SKUs

TrakMotive recently expanded its new window regulator program to more than 2,400 SKUs, which providing coverage for both domestic and import applications. In addition, through extensive engineering research and design, the company says it can provide more coverage with fewer SKUs.

The company says the TrakMotive advantage includes:

  • Cable sheathing that eliminates cable compression
  • Steel-capped ends that resist pull-through
  • Self-lubricating technology that provides quiet operation, while reducing friction and abrasion to extend the lifespan of the motor
  • Premium-quality parts for improved reliability and durability
  • Anti-pinch motor reduces risk to passengers
  • OE plug-and-play harnesses, with no wire splicing required

For more information, contact TrakMotive at 800-675-1608 or visit trakmotive.com.

