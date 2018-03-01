TrakMotive Expands New Window Regulator Coverage To More Than 2,400 SKUs

TrakMotive recently expanded its new window regulator program to more than 2,400 SKUs, which providing coverage for both domestic and import applications. In addition, through extensive engineering research and design, the company says it can provide more coverage with fewer SKUs.

The company says the TrakMotive advantage includes:

Cable sheathing that eliminates cable compression

Steel-capped ends that resist pull-through

Self-lubricating technology that provides quiet operation, while reducing friction and abrasion to extend the lifespan of the motor

Premium-quality parts for improved reliability and durability

Anti-pinch motor reduces risk to passengers

OE plug-and-play harnesses, with no wire splicing required

For more information, contact TrakMotive at 800-675-1608 or visit trakmotive.com.