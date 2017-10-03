News/Matco Tools
Time To Go Pink! Matco Tools Celebrates Tools For The Cause

Matco Tools proudly supports breast cancer research with its Tools for the Cause program.

Go pink this October in support of breast cancer research. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the sale of 32 Tools for the Cause products and merchandise will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF); some of the items include T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, a welding helmet, a plastic creeper, a car pillow and a water nozzle.

Since Tools for the Cause began in 2012, Matco Tools has donated over $750,000 to breast cancer research. Matco Tools believes, “With the right tools, we can do anything,” and the company is dedicated to helping support the efforts to find a cure for breast cancer.

The mission of the BCRF is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Ninety-one cents of every dollar is invested toward breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship directly in its mission, making it one of the nation’s most fiscally responsible nonprofits.

Tools for the Cause items are available exclusively from Matco Tools. To locate a distributor in your area or for more information on the products, call 1-866-289-8665 or visit matcotools.com/toolsforthecause.

