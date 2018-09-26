The Network Partners With Safety-Kleen On New Green Initiative



The Automotive Distribution Network recently partnered with Safety-Kleen to launch a new environmental-waste green initiative designed to helps its members and their customers manage, collect, recycle and responsibly dispose of automotive-waste byproducts, from used oil and oil filters to spent antifreeze and aerosols.

“The Network’s partnership with Safety-Kleen is a proactive measure to ensure our members and their customers worldwide are collecting and disposing of automotive waste in the greenest way possible in accordance with local, state and federal regulations,” said David Prater, Network president. “Most important, Safety-Kleen is capable of servicing our affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, reducing our global environmental footprint.”

For example, Safety-Kleen will collect used oil from the Network’s participating independent automotive repair customers, re-refine it and ensure the recycled oil returns to the marketplace without any exploration or drilling. Unlike some hazardous-waste companies that burn oil, Safety-Kleen’s green solutions for collecting, managing and recycling used oil and other waste materials reduces greenhouse gases and heavy-metal emissions.

Safety-Kleen’s comprehensive program features innovative solutions for paint guns and the placement, maintenance and service of parts-cleaning equipment and fluids, offering more than 30 models of parts washers. Plus, Network members will have peace of mind knowing that Safety-Kleen’s emergency response service team is on-call in the event of a chemical accident, providing an insurance policy of sorts should a facility catch fire or a delivery truck overturn.