‘The Group’ To Host Toys For Tots Charity Golf Tournament

In conjunction with the combined Pronto/Federated spring member meeting being held April 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) will host a Toys for Tots charity golf tournament. The golf outing will be held on April 12 at the Cowboy Golf Club in Grapevine.

“The success we experienced with the Toys for Tots golf tournament last year solidified our decision to host the tournament once again during our meeting, at a venue that is ideal for such a popular charity golf outing,” said Mike Allen, vice president for Federated Auto Parts. “The generous support and charitable contributions received from members of both groups and vendor partners will help to make the holiday season a little brighter for some of those less fortunate.”

The Group Toys for Tots charity golf tournament will be a four-man scramble with a shotgun start. Those who are not participating in the golf outing event yet would like to make a contribution to Toys for Tots may contact Allen at [email protected]. All donations are welcome and checks can be made payable to “Marine Toys for Tots.”