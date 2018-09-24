‘The Group’ Donates To AACF Efforts To Aid Hurricane, Flood Victims

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has made a donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) to help fellow auto care industry members impacted by Hurricane Florence and the devastating floods that followed in North and South Carolina.

“On behalf of The Group and our Federated and Pronto members, we are proud to support the important efforts of AACF in response to Hurricane Florence,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “While our members in the area were fortunate to avoid serious impact and disruption, we know that there are likely many aftermarket participants affected by the storm and its aftermath. We want to thank AACF for the critical help and support their organization continues to provide.”

Since 1959, Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation has assisted individuals and families of the automotive aftermarket. These individuals have fallen on hard times due to death, catastrophic illness or accident and have exhausted all other available resources in maintaining a reasonable existence. The AACF is the only charity that focuses on persons and their families employed in the automotive aftermarket industry.

To make a donation to the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation or to seek assistance for someone in need, visit aacfi.org.